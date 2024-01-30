Patron Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,217.67. The stock had a trading volume of 404,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,074.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $944.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

