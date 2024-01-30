Patron Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. 198,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

