Patron Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

