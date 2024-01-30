Patron Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,560,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,191 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,706,000 after buying an additional 248,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 158,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,927,000 after buying an additional 85,659 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS BBJP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 583,178 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

