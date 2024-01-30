Patron Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,718,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,028,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.