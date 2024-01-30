Patron Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 1,836,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,414,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

