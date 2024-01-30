Patron Partners LLC Takes Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $576,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39,246.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 72,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,057. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

