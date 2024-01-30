Patron Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 49,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.38. 1,426,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

