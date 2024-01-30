PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 267,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PAVmed by 71.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PAVmed by 777.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PAVmed by 316.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative net margin of 4,660.07% and a negative return on equity of 532.56%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed will post -10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.