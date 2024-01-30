Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $218.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCTY

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $179.77. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.