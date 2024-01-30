Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Paylocity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 38.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

