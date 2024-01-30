Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.6 %

PCTY stock opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Paylocity by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

