Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $135,090.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

PGC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,478. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

