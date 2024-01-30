Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88 to $0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -2 to -3% yr/yr or $997.74 million to $1.008 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,804. Pentair has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

