Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Pentair also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15 to $4.25 EPS.

PNR opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 248.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

