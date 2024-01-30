Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

