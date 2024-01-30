Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,550,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,950,836. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 93,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 150,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,290,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

