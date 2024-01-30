Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 18,330,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 41,188,883 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.48.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

