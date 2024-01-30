Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.46 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 93,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 150,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,290,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

