Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Announces Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 10,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

