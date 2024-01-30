Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 30.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,722,502 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,803 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,694. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

