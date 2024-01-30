Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

