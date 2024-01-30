Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

