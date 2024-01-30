Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.