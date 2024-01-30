Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.88

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

LON PCTN opened at GBX 67.10 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. Picton Property Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.41 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £365.85 million, a P/E ratio of -449.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Picton Property Income

In related news, insider Michael Morris sold 164,453 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83), for a total value of £106,894.45 ($135,894.29). 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.