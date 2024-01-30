Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. 1,725,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,927,674. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

