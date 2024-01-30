Piper Sandler Increases FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target to $17.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FINW
FinWise Bancorp Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 140,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FinWise Bancorp
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.