Piper Sandler Increases FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target to $17.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FINW

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,553. The firm has a market cap of $176.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 140,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.