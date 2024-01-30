Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.786-8.244 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion. Polaris also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$7.79-8.24 EPS.

Polaris Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE PII traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $19,887,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.