Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$7.79-8.24 EPS.

Shares of PII traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.98. 337,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.30.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

