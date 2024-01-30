Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

PRTG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,952. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

