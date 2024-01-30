PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Gap Down to $46.03

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.03, but opened at $44.63. PotlatchDeltic shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 29,647 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.