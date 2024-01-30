PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

