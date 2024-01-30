Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.73. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
