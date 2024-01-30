Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $177.76 on Friday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Progressive will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

