Prom Price Hits $7.23 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $7.23 or 0.00016573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $131.96 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017251 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,671.57 or 1.00096482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010934 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00202368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.42942108 USD and is up 7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,066,225.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

