ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 37.47% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

