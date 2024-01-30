Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $33.76

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $31.47. Prothena shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 125,963 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Prothena Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

