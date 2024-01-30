Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of PRTA opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.29. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

