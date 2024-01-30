PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.50-5.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $184.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.29.

Insider Transactions at PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

