PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

