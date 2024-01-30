PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $110.75 and last traded at $109.06, with a volume of 452146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

