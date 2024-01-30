R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,292 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

