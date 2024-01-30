RADCOM (RDCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

