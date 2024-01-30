Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,688,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 30.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 213,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,760. The stock has a market cap of $972.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

