Raymond James Boosts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $27.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $806.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

