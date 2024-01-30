Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.25.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after buying an additional 708,461 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

