RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,465.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Polakoff purchased 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,210.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $227,630. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

