Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $948.02. 37,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $828.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $958.48. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

