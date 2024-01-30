Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.50.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

