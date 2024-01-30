ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $191.23 on Thursday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

